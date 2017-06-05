Deland, Florida named $25K winner

"After an incredible display of support for Main Streets from coast to coast, Independent We Stand is pleased to recognize MainStreet DeLand in DeLand, Fla., as the $25,000 winner of the 'America's Main Streets' contest. As a top ten finalist, Deland — population 27,031 — stood out among its fellow Main Streets after more than 300,000 total votes were cast by the public nationwide," the statement read.

The other finalist cities were Ashtabula, Ohio; Brookhaven, Miss.; Lee's Summit, Mo.; Rochester, Mich.; Elizabeth City, N.C.; Hayward, Wis.; McKinney, Texas and St. John, Wash.

Red Wing Downtown Main Street Executive Director Megan Tsui said the organization wishes Deland the best.

"We're taking this as a sign that Red Wing really has our act together," Tsui said. "Other communities are struggling in ways that we are not."

Regardless of two national voting contest outcomes Red Wing has been included in this year, Tsui said the strong community support is the most important takeaway.

"With every vote, you show your love for Red Wing — and that is priceless."