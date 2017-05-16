Children evacuated from Red Wing bus

Bus 84 was en route to Twin Bluff Middle School and Burnside Elementary School when several children started to cough hard. The driver pulled over, got them off and called for a new bus. Sunnyside Elementary staff members supervised the students as they waited, Anderson said in an email to district parents.

"We are investigating the source of the odor," he said.

As students arrived at Burnside and Twin Bluff, the school nurses assessed them and contacted parents as necessary.

"We will continue to monitor students throughout the day," Anderson said.

Anyone with questions about their child should contact the child's school's office. Anderson said anyone with questions about the district's response should contact him at klanderson@rwps.org.