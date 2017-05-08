"We have a responsibility to provide safe, reliable electric service to our members. To do that, sometimes we have to trim trees or even remove them if they come in contact with power lines. One way to help preserve trees is to educate people about planting the right tree in the right place," said Bill McMahon, Pierce Pepin's right-of-way supervisor.

The cost for the tree seedlings is paid by the cooperative, so there is no cost to the students, teachers, schools or the taxpayers.

Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services is recognized as a Tree Line USA utility by the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters for its ongoing commitment to tree planting, quality tree care and public education.