One year later: Christiansen to be remembered Sunday

The ceremony also will include the sprinkling of rose petals on the water, according to the Facebook invite.

Sunday marks one year since the Hager City woman died after the van she was driving entered the Mississippi River. The mother of two young children was last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she headed home after spending the evening with girlfriends in Red Wing. A multi-agency search ended when divers found the van containing her body that Wednesday.