One year later: Christiansen to be remembered Sunday
Friends and family will release balloons at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in remembrances of Marya Christiansen. The site will be her memorial cross by the Highway 63 boat launch at the Lloyd Spriggle Memorial Bridge across from Mr. Sippi's.
The ceremony also will include the sprinkling of rose petals on the water, according to the Facebook invite.
Sunday marks one year since the Hager City woman died after the van she was driving entered the Mississippi River. The mother of two young children was last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she headed home after spending the evening with girlfriends in Red Wing. A multi-agency search ended when divers found the van containing her body that Wednesday.