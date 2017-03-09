According to the Amtrak webpage, three attempts failed after heavy snow and two days of fierce winds plugged the tracks with a 200-foot long snowbank.

The Empire Builder got stuck five miles west of Rugby in north-central North Dakota at about 7 a.m. and crews finally dug it out about 6:45 p.m., according to Amy McBeth, Minneapolis, BNSF public relations director.

BNSF inspected the train for any damages and the train carrying 111 passengers was moving again at about 7:45 p.m. The train was expected to reach Red Wing about seven hours late at 4 p.m. Thursday, having made up time.

The closure of the one-lane track also held up Amtrak's westbound Empire Builder, with 96 passengers, at Leeds, about 35 miles to the east.

BNSF crews, responsible for clearing the track, first used snowplows, then skid-steers and then freight train engines trying to pull out the train from behind. None of those methods freed the train, however.

Finally, McBeth said about 30 BNSF crew members resorted to digging out the train by hand to remove the snow from underneath and between the cars.

Miranda Fenner, a Minot State University music student aboard the train, said two freight train engines were brought in to try to pull out the train from behind. Then she said two more locomotives arrived.

At about 2 p.m., Fenner said the four engines still weren't successful.

Fenner said the train had power and the cafe and lounge were open so food was available, but many passengers spent the time sleeping.

The train was already seven hours late. Amtrak services were temporarily disrupted between Seattle and Everett, Wash. due to a landslide.

Initially they were to leave Minot about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fenner said, but they finally left at 6 a.m. Wednesday. An hour later, the train got stuck.

Kimberly Wood of Amtrak media relations issued a statement: "Credit is due to our on-board employees in making the customers comfortable on both trains, to the hard work of BNSF forces in reopening the railroad, and most importantly, to our passengers for their patience."

Eloise Ogden of the Minot Daily News contributed to this report.