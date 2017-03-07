Strategic planning continues: Red Wing School Board briefs

Superintendent Karsten Anderson reported that participants were divided into four groups and asked to discuss three areas in the district's environment in the realms of edge, emerging, established and ebbing.

Anderson said the district's administrative team will begin developing rough drafts of the teamwork's mission delivery point and theory of action before seeking more feedback from community members.

Personnel moves made

Reassignment: Lisa Banks, activities secretary for Red Wing High School, effective Feb. 20, 2017 (due to a resignation).

Resignation: Jessica Linder, Kids Junction lead at Burnside Elementary School, effective March 3, 2017; Crystal Henderson, cook at River Bluff Education Center, effective March 7, 2017.

In other news...

• Board member Arlen Diercks addressed the district's hiring process, asking the board to consider a revisitation of "ambiguous" wording within the policy.

• The board set a special meeting for April 22, 2017, for a retreat to discuss strategic planning process and possible operating levy referendum.

• Meeting watch: Monday's meeting lasted approximately one hour and 13 minutes. All board members were present. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at City Hall.

— compiled by Samantha Bengs, staff writer