Ag officials to discuss emerald ash borer detection
Minnesota Department of Agriculture will hold a community meeting Tuesday, March 21, on the topic of emerald ash borer, a tree-killing insect discovered late last month in a tree on Barn Bluff. The meeting will be 6-8 p.m. in the Foot Room of the Red Wing Public Library, 225 East Ave.
The purpose of the meeting is to assist the community in becoming familiar with early emerald ash borer detection. A quorum of Red Wing City Council members may be present.
For more information on emerald ash borer, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/emeraldashborer.