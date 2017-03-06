According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Michael Jude, 71, of St. Cloud was flying from the Clear Lake Airport to the Paynesville Airport when the engine of his fixed-wing single engine plane began to overheat.

Jude attempted to land but then aborted the landing.

As he was coming back around to land, Jude experienced engine failure and attempted to land in a corn stubble field about one-half mile southwest of the end of the runway.

The plane landed hard, damaging the wings and collapsing the landing gear, according to the sheriff's report.

When the Paynesville Police and Stearns County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene at around 2:44 p.m., they found Jude standing outside his crashed airplane with "significant injuries."

He was initially taken to the Paynesville Hospital and later transported to the St Cloud Hospital for further treatment.

The Paynesville Fire and Rescue and Paynesville Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The plane is classified as a fixed-wing single engine amateur built experimental plane that was built in 2009.

The FAA was notified and is investigating the crash.

---

Five sent to hospital in Beltrami county two-car crash

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol has released the details of a two-car accident in Beltrami County that sent five people to a hospital in Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries.

A state patrol incident report says that a Chevrolet Impala didn't stop for a red light while heading west on Paul Bunyan drive and hit a Pontiac G6 on Highway 71.

The two occupants of the Impala were Bryan John Ohm, 34 and the driver, Lizzie Ellen Miller, 34. In the Pontiac were Chad Edwin Dahl, 45, Tiffany Christina Dahl, 40, and a 17-year-old driver.

All five were wearing their seat belts.

---

Central Minnesota 16-year-old dies when pickup hits tree

BELGRADE, Minn. — A 16-year-old Belgrade boy was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Department, Austin Young was driving a 1997 Chevy truck south on Stearns County Road 197, about two miles south of Belgrade, when his vehicle went off the road on a curve and hit a tree.

Belgrade is about 50 miles west of St. Cloud in central Minnesota.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 9:42 a.m.

There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved, according to the Sheriff's report.

The crash is still under investigation

---

Father, 3 sons suffer smoke inhalation, but escape burning home

ALBANY, Minn. — A rural Albany man and his three young sons escaped their burning home late Saturday night.

All four suffered smoke inhalation.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported shortly before midnight in Albany Township.

When the Stearns County Sheriff's Office and Albany Fire Department arrived, flames were coming out of the northwest windows of the two story house.

Owner of the home, Joshua Altendahl,32, had been awakened by the sound of his home's fire alarms and was able to get his three sons, ages 2, 4 and 6, out of the home and into a heated shed on the property.

They were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by the Melrose Ambulance.

The home suffered extensive damage from both smoke and fire.

Albany Fire Dept was assisted by the Freeport and Avon fire departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

---

Thief River Falls plans beach splash park

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — If all goes as planned, Thief River Falls could open its first splash park at a northside beach by late summer.

City leaders have whittled down 19 proposals for the location of the 3,000-square-foot splash park to Tindolph Beach at Bill LaFave Park, which recently was approved as the final location for the $287,100 project.

"There is nostalgia for the beach," City Council member Josh Hagen said. "It just kind of withered away and has been neglected for so many years that I think people wanted to see it restored."

The council also gave the Parks and Recreation Committee the green light to apply for a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant that would pay for half of the project. The other half would come from fundraising efforts through parks and recreation. Hagen said some local groups would be willing to contribute funds to the project.

---

Roseau County crash sends two to the hospital: Minnesota State Patrol

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the details of two-car crash that sent two to the hospital late on Saturday.

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Highway 11 through Roseau County slowed to turn onto 310 Ave. when a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado struck its back end.

The driver of the 1999 Chevrolet, 39-year-old Corey Allen Olson, did not sustain any injuries, but his 15-year-old female passenger did, as did the the driver of the 2014 Chevrolet, 56-year-old Patricia Ann Hammer. Both were transported to LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau.

All three individuals were wearing their seat belt.