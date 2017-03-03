Peers honor Giese for leadership

She was nominated and then selected by her peers.

Red Wing Superintendent Karsten Anderson said Giese deserves recognition.

"Beth Geise has been a good friend and trusted colleague for nearly six years," he said. "She is highly respected because of her passion for students, families, school and community. I've never seen anyone with as much energy devoted to a career or community."

MASA noted that she recently led her district through budget cuts of close to a million dollars, all while striving to balance those with grants and alternate funding sources. Despite reductions, the district offered students new opportunities including alternative learning programming, technology initiatives, early childhood literacy programming, anti-bullying efforts and a partnership to provide courses via interactive television.

"It's remarkable to work with the staff in Cannon Falls. The truth is, I cannot win an award like this without them," Giese said. "I'm completely honored, but this does speak to the wonderful staff."

Giese has worked for Cannon Falls Public Schools since 2001, first as a teacher, then assistant high school principal and an elementary principal. She became superintendent in 2011.

She is unusual because she's spent nearly her entire career in one town, School Board Chairman Bob Brintnall said. She briefly taught at Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools and South Washington County Schools, but then didn't take the traditional career path of becoming principal or superintendent in a larger district.

"She's just walked up the ladder in Cannon Falls and done a very nice job of that," he said.

Brintnall, who has served on the board since 1994, noted that the community supports its schools. He's seen voters pass several bond issues and a half dozen referendums.

"Beth builds on that quite well. The school and community have always worked hand in hand," he said.

Nominators said Giese is a progressive thinker who is both efficient and judicious. Her friendly yet direct communication style led to her representing the region in discussing education priorities with legislators. Most recently she testified about the special education teacher shortage.

"During her time in Cannon Falls, Beth has become a pillar of leadership and professional excellence within both her schools and the surrounding communities," Goodhue County Education District Executive Director Cherie Johnson said. "She is deserving of this award in every fashion, and I am excited to continue to watch her lead Cannon Falls Schools for many years to come."

Giese received the 2015 MASA Kay E. Jacobs Award recognizing women early in their leadership practices.