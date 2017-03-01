"The current idea is that companies would have carte blanche authority to put whatever they want, wherever they want," Council member Dean Hove explained. "I want to see the technology, but we need to maintain local control on where it's installed."

Mayor Sean Dowse agreed. "We have to come out strongly for local control here."

Council approved a letter be sent to state Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, and Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing, outlining the city's position.

---

Brown seeks clarification on resolving nuclear waste

A brief discussion took place on the city's position concerning federal action on nuclear waste management. Council member Evan Brown, who will attend the Nuclear Waste Strategy Coalition meeting March 27-28, wanted to clarify the city's position. Specifically, Brown asked if the city supports short-term storage in addition to more long-term solutions, such as geologic repositories.

Finance Director Marshall Hallock explained, "The city, in general, supports anything that encourages the federal government to move spent nuclear fuel cells outside of Red Wing." Brown will provide updates after he returns from the NWCS meeting.

---

Community development director hired

Dan Rogness will serve as Red Wing's first community development director. Rogness has spent the last five years as the community & economic development director of Prior Lake, Minn., and has experience in housing and economic development, planning, zoning, historic preservation and redevelopment efforts.

Rogness issued a statement that he is excited to come to Red Wing, and believes the community has unique strengths in its "setting, residents and businesses." The community development director will start work March 20.

---

HRA, Port and city collaborate to fill empty storefront

Staff from the Housing & Redevelopment Authority, the Red Wing Port Authority, and the city met recently to discuss repurposing a vacant downtown property for commercial use. The three organizations reported they will pool resources to fund a remediation effort for the property, and the owner will lease space for use as a retail store, offices and a call center.

Finance Director Marshall Hallock remarked, "this is a wonderful opportunity to work collaboratively to get businesses back in empty storefronts, to deliver jobs and to raise the tax base." Council voted unanimously to support the collaboration.

---

Police to work with Goodhue County on treatment court

Council approved Chief Roger Pohlman's request that the Red Wing Police Department cooperate with Goodhue County on establishing a treatment court program. The program aims to decrease substance addiction and usage throughout the county by increasing personal accountability, follow-ups and support for people dealing with addiction.

Pohlman explained that the treatment court is a critical part of Red Wing's community policing program. "Since 2012, narcotic arrests have increased each year in Red Wing. This treatment court is an opportunity to get repeat offenders on the right track," he said. "This is an important step in lowering the impact of drugs and addiction in our community."

---

Changes made to rules of order, procedure

Following up on conversations had during their January workshop, council members approved two changes to their rules of order and procedure. First, council added language barring any type of electronic communication during council meetings.

"If we receive any electronic messages during the meeting, we will communicate it and not shield the information from the public. This is similar to policies adopted by other communities," Administrator Kay Kuhlmann explained.

Second, council approved a change that allows commissions more flexibility in developing their own rules of order. Each commission will be allowed to set rules, subject to council approval. If a commission does not draft rules, it will automatically follow the same rules of order as the Red Wing City Council.

---

Assessments approved

Two public hearings on assessments were held concerning last year's Levee Road reconstruction project and 11th Street improvements. No citizen spoke, however, the city received one letter in opposition to the 11th Street assessment. The property owner opposes being charged for improvements to a nearby alley because she does not use the alley for parking or as an entrance. City staff explained that even if property owners do not regularly use an alley, they still receive benefit from its improvement due to improved water and traffic control. Council unanimously approved both assessments, and owners will pay them over 10 years starting in 2018.

---

Other news:

• Mayor Sean Dowse recognized the organizers of Red Wing's Small Business Revolution efforts. Individuals from Downtown Main Street, chamber of commerce, the library, visitor and convention bureau, Port Authority and the city were mentioned. Reflecting on the experience, Dowse said, "When Red Wing gets together to do something as a community, we really make it happen. It's a lesson on what we can accomplish when we unite and get together. With this kind of community, how could we lose?"

• Council approved a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for preparedness training in the event of a railroad tanker accident. The grant awards the city $53,620 to help fund the training. The city will pay $13,405.

• \Several changes were made to the five-year reconstruction plan in an effort to reduce costs and better use city staff time. These changes will be explained in detail at the neighborhood meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Red Wing Public Library. A hearing on the plan is scheduled at the next council meeting, 7 p.m. March 13.

• The Sister Cities Commission received two boosts. Council approved Bill Foot to serve a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2019. The commission also received an additional $3,600 to help fulfill student exchange commitments with Ikata, Japan, one of Red Wing's sister cities.

• Council approved a change to the planned Ridgeview development project. Of the 81 Ridgeview lots, the developer asked for 25 attached townhome lots to be redrawn into 19 detached single-family home lots. The 19 lots make up the first phase of the Ridgeview development project.

• Finance Director Marshall Hallock recommended and council approved a risk and safety coordinator position for the city. The part-time position would allow the city to cancel two existing contracts with outside agencies. "This move will save taxpayers' money and allow us to be more efficient," said Hallock. Council unanimously approved the new position.

• Meeting watch: The Feb. 27 meeting lasted three hours and 15 minutes. Peggy Rehder was absent.

— compiled by James Clinton