Treasure Island secures naming rights at Wabasha Center

Tribal Council President Shelley Buck called the move an opportunity to help revitalize the state’s capital city.

“St. Paul has always been an important market for Treasure Island Resort & Casino, and it is even more significant to us as a Dakota Tribe because it is within our historic territory. We have been involved with similar projects and know the impact it will have on transforming the heart of St. Paul, bringing more people, tourists, businesses and other development to the area,” she said.

Go Wild is a joint venture between Hempel Companies and the St. Paul Port Authority. The venue also will serve as the Minnesota Wild’s practice facility, Tria Rink. The casino and the hockey team have been partners for nearly two decades.

“Having Treasure Island put its name on this incredible hub is a testament to the investment happening in downtown St. Paul,” Mayor Chris Coleman said. “I look forward to seeing more vibrancy and energy in this area as Treasure Island Center becomes a destination for residents and visitors alike.”

“Thanks to Treasure Island’s support of this project, we are seeing increased momentum overall. I am confident that additional sponsorship agreements will fall into place in the months to come,” said Lee Krueger, president, St. Paul Port Authority. “It is encouraging to see the business community stand behind the work we are doing to make Treasure Island Center a reality.”

The partnership was brokered by The Brand Enhancement Group, a St. Paul-based sports marketing and public relations firm. The Brand Enhancement Group continues to pursue additional corporate partners for the facility, which, in addition to Wild practices, also will host youth hockey tournaments, adult hockey leagues, amateur hockey practices and open skates throughout the year.