Bluffs & Brews is Saturday, Feb. 25

Participants will learn about the Mendota-Wabasha Military Road that traversed the area prior to heading out for the adventure. Staff from the partner organizations will lead the group through the Cannon River Bottoms to explore its natural scenery. Afterwards, the group will meet at Marie's Underground for a social hour and door prize drawing.

Preregistration is required; only 10 spots are available. Tickets are $10 for Historical Society members and $20 for non-members. Registration includes equipment rental, transportation to the launch site, a history program and door prizes. For more information visit www.goodhuecountyhistory.org.