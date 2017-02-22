Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Farm market report for Monday Feb. 20 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:16 p.m.

    Monday February 20, 2017"

    Feeder Cattle

    Odd & Plain cattle discounted

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# 100 - 116 cwt

    600-800# 90 - 103 cwt

    800-1000# 95 - 112 cwt

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# 90 - 109 cwt

    600-800# 80 95 cwt

    800-1000# N/A cwt

    Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted

    300-400# 79 - 97 cwt

    400-600# 61 - 80 cwt

    600-800# 67 - 85 cwt

    800-1000# N/A cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 900 - 925 hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 150 - 220 cwt

    70-90# 140 - 190 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 77.5 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 65 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 113 - 118 cwt

    Mixed grading 81 - 112 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 113 - 119.5 cwt

    Mixed grading 84 - 112 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 79 - 89.25 cwt

    Fancy up to 94.5 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 60 - 78 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 55 - 70 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 54 cwt

    Market Bulls 65 - 89 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 75 - 130 cwt

    150 - 250# 105 - 125 cwt

    Beef Calves 125 - 250 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 35 - 50 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 22 cwt

    450-500# 24 cwt

    Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 25 cwt

    Over 300# 10 cwt

    Explore related topics:News
    Advertisement