Farm market report for Monday Feb. 20 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday February 20, 2017"
Feeder Cattle
Odd & Plain cattle discounted
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# 100 - 116 cwt
600-800# 90 - 103 cwt
800-1000# 95 - 112 cwt
Beef Heifers
350-600# 90 - 109 cwt
600-800# 80 95 cwt
800-1000# N/A cwt
Holstein Steers thin cattle discounted
300-400# 79 - 97 cwt
400-600# 61 - 80 cwt
600-800# 67 - 85 cwt
800-1000# N/A cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs 900 - 925 hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 150 - 220 cwt
70-90# 140 - 190 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 130 - 137 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 65 - 77.5 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 50 - 65 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 113 - 118 cwt
Mixed grading 81 - 112 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 113 - 119.5 cwt
Mixed grading 84 - 112 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 79 - 89.25 cwt
Fancy up to 94.5 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 60 - 78 cwt
Market Cows mostly 55 - 70 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 30 - 54 cwt
Market Bulls 65 - 89 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 75 - 130 cwt
150 - 250# 105 - 125 cwt
Beef Calves 125 - 250 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 35 - 50 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 22 cwt
450-500# 24 cwt
Over 500# 26 - 28 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 25 cwt
Over 300# 10 cwt