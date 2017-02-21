Century Farm application deadline approaching
Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more may apply for the 2017 Century Farms Program. Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, the program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. More than 10,000 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program started in 1976.
To qualify, family farms must be:
• At least 100 years old according to authentic land records
• In continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required)
• At least 50 acres of land
Those who qualify will receive a certificate signed by officials such as Gov. Mark Dayton and an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.
Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org, fbmn.org or by calling the State Fair at 651-288-4400. Submission deadline is Monday, April 3. Recipients will be announced in May. Previously recognized families do not need to reapply.