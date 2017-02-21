Century Farm application deadline approaching

To qualify, family farms must be:

• At least 100 years old according to authentic land records

• In continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required)

• At least 50 acres of land

Those who qualify will receive a certificate signed by officials such as Gov. Mark Dayton and an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.

Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org, fbmn.org or by calling the State Fair at 651-288-4400. Submission deadline is Monday, April 3. Recipients will be announced in May. Previously recognized families do not need to reapply.