Red Wing Shoe banks on solar

Two community solar farms in Olmsted and Dodge counties will prevent 66,218 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to 3,000 garbage trucks of landfill waste, from entering the environment. NRG will build the projects under the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards Community Program established in December 2014 through the same law that requires Xcel source 1.5 percent of its electricity sales in the state from solar energy by 2020.