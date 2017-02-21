Red Wing Shoe banks on solar
Red Wing Shoe Co., has made a 25-year commitment to solar projects with NRG Energy.
Two community solar farms in Olmsted and Dodge counties will prevent 66,218 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to 3,000 garbage trucks of landfill waste, from entering the environment. NRG will build the projects under the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards Community Program established in December 2014 through the same law that requires Xcel source 1.5 percent of its electricity sales in the state from solar energy by 2020.
The two solar farms will deliver electricity into the local grid and as a subscriber of 40 percent of its 6-megawatt combined capacity, Red Wing will receive its share of electricity credits from Xcel on utility bills. The investment is part of Red Wing Shoe's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, the company said.
