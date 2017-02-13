Police were called to the Quality Inn Hotel at 1600 James Circle N. at 8:45 p.m. to find an adult female victim with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrests. This was not a random crime, police said.

The investigation continues, but no additional suspects are being sought.

Moorhead person relaxing in recliner hurt when pickup smashes into home

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead resident sitting in a recliner at home was hit when a pickup came smashing into the room.

The Moorhead Fire Department said around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, a medical condition caused a driver to lose consciousness in a neighborhood south of The Meadows golf course.

The pickup hit what's described as a den area of the home.

The person inside was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The driver and his passenger were not hurt.

Damage to the home is estimated around $30,000.

Brainerd teen airlifted to Twin Cities hospital after weekend crash

BRAINERD, Minn. — A Brainerd teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a Saturday morning crash involving a car and a pickup.

Justine Petersen was airlifted from the scene and taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The crash was reported at 10:19 a.m. at the intersection of highways 25 and 18 and Oak Street in southeast Brainerd.

Petersen was driving a Chevrolet Malibu east on Oak Street and was making a left turn to travel north on Highway 25. The Malibu then collided with a Ford pickup driven by Nicholas H. Larson, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Larson, 43, Brainerd, was traveling west on Highway 18 and crossing Highway 25 at the time of the crash. Road conditions were wet at the time. Larson was not injured.