Bailey gives update on proposed treatment court

After expressing how probation just isn't enough for those dealing with addiction and substance abuse, Bailey noted what the impact of a treatment court would be.

"Treatment court is a little more handholding by us judges, but in the other hand we hold a stick," he said. "That's the accountability, the punishment if things don't go right."

Approving the concept means Goodhue County will be applying for a federal grant. Bailey mentioned that the County Board is merely supporting the court to go forward, rather than supplying them the money to do so.

"At this stage we really don't know what the budget for this court will be," County Attorney Steve Betcher said. "The county acts as a fiscal agent and provides the occasional upfront cost reimbursed by the grant."

State and national trends that are seen with increasing numbers for alcohol related crimes are no exception to Goodhue County.

"When looking at the map of the state of who's in and who's not, the eighth and fifth district: every county is there." Commissioner Brad Anderson said. "There's a vast majority that I think would stay out of certain situations if they went through this program."

An application for a federal grant, with a maximum amount being $400,000, will be due in a couple of weeks.

Commissioners forwarded the issue to the regular meeting that followed and approved the court to continue working toward a treatment court.