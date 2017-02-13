Kindergarten registration is Feb. 16-17
Registration for parents of children entering kindergarten this fall in Red Wing Public Schools will take place at the Colvill Family Center, 269 E. Fifth St. Parents are asked to stop anytime between noon and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, or 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 17.
Entering kindergartners must be at least 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017. For those who did not receive a letter regarding registration, contact Sharon Huppert or Sunnyside Elementary School at 651-385-4570.