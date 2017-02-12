Weather Forecast

    Free racial equity training offered

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 5:00 p.m.

    Government Alliance on Race and Equity will hold two free racial equity training sessions Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Ignite Building, 419 Bush St. Times are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 5:30-9 p.m.

    The goal of the Live Healthy Red Wing-sponsored event is for participants to gain knowledge and skills to make local organizations stronger and more effective for all residents, according to a news release. All are welcome to attend.

    A light meal will be served before each training. Register to attend by Feb. 17 by emailing Michelle Leise at mjleise@gmail.com.

