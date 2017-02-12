Free racial equity training offered
Government Alliance on Race and Equity will hold two free racial equity training sessions Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Ignite Building, 419 Bush St. Times are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 5:30-9 p.m.
The goal of the Live Healthy Red Wing-sponsored event is for participants to gain knowledge and skills to make local organizations stronger and more effective for all residents, according to a news release. All are welcome to attend.
A light meal will be served before each training. Register to attend by Feb. 17 by emailing Michelle Leise at mjleise@gmail.com.