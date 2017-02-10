As Goodhue County 4-H program coordinator, Klockner has been able to utilize her new position to share stories from her time as a proud Featherstone Boosters member with local 4-H youths.

"When I was younger I learned how to sew, bake goodies, do arts and crafts and photography," Kloeckner said. "Sharing those experiences with the kids in it now, it's a fun connection knowing exactly what they're thinking and feeling."

In the past, Kloeckner worked for United Farmers Co-op. Once the coordinator position opened in Goodhue County for a 4-H, she saw the opportunity as a perfect fit.

Working as the interim coordinator since September, Kloeckner moved to the full-time spot just last month.

"My job description is truly a facilitator," she said. "I'm training and providing assistance to our volunteers, who are the ones that provide most of the programming to the youth."

While the new 4-H year doesn't start until September, that doesn't mean Kloeckner hasn't had her hands full with plenty of work. With local and state fairs taking up a large part of 4-H programs, Kloeckner has been planning and organizing these as well as a list of upcoming events.

When discussing her new position, it's evident that this organization has helped shape who she is today. Only a month in, she has her goals set high. Kloeckner wants to spend her time at Goodhue County to reach out and encourage a wider audience to get involved in the different projects and activities throughout the year.

"One thing that people sometimes forget is 4-H is for everybody," Kloeckner said.

"It is not a members-only club — you can choose to join 4-H. We provide programming for youth that aren't 4-H members. We're hoping to expand the day camps this year and hopefully reach more of a population we haven't been able to reach by providing more opportunities."

The organization thrives on providing young people the chance to explore their interests, from areas such as science, agriculture, health and citizenship. During the events that Kloeckner and her team plan, youths can interact and network with other members, which often lead to lifelong relationships.

"You don't have to own a cow or a pig to be in 4-H; you can be interested in theatre and dance and photography," Kloeckner said. "You can do so many different things with 4-H that people forget because all they see are the animals at the county fair. It's so much more than that."

Kloeckner encourages those who want to get involved to reach out to her directly via e-mail, schw1348@umn.edu. Anyone can sign up for weekly email updates by contacting Kloeckner or suggest ideas and thoughts to better improve and serve the youths of Goodhue County.