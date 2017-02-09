On Monday, the board accepted Upper Midwest Athletic Construction's low bid of $64,870. Johnson said the cost will be split with the city of Red Wing. The work is scheduled for this summer. Johnson said pickleball lines also will be applied on the new court surface.

In a separate vote, the board approved a bid of $248,678.90 to replace all student, locker room and football lockers at the middle school. The locker package, part of the building referendum, will also include modifications to lockers in the swim locker rooms to accommodate revised Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

Strategic planning public meeting

A stakeholder group representing the community will meet from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, to help begin formulating a strategic plan for the school district.

A quorum of board members may be present. The meeting will be held at the Red Wing High School cafeteria and is open to the public.

Personnel moves made

New hire: Steve Malecha, special education paraprofessional at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective Jan. 16 (due to a reassignment).

Reassignment: Catherine Smith, floating substitute for food service districtwide, effective immediately (new position).

Resignation: Cindy Hendel, cook at River Bluff Education Center, effective Jan. 27.

Retirement: Clair Austin, high school science teacher, effective June 2.

Three-year extended leave of absence: Terese Bjornstad, sixth-grade teacher at Twin Bluff Middle School, effective July 1.

In other news...

• The board began discussions on scheduling conflicts with the completion of asbestos removal work at Twin Bluff Middle School. Supt. Karsten Anderson said district leaders are looking at options to complete the asbestos work before building referendum renovations would begin. The board is set to have a formal discussion at the next board meeting.

• High school students will register online for classes next year in the first part of February.

Meeting watch

Monday's meeting lasted approximately two hours and nine minutes. All board members were present. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Red Wing High School media center.

— compiled by Samantha Bengs, staff writer