Court is in session: Judge Bayley at 6 months

"Sit," Bayley says, "Please, have a seat."

County bailiff to the left, defendant and attorneys to the right, the courtroom may sometimes feel like a stage with a script and interchanging actors, reflective of a TV show, but it's far beyond what meets the eye.

The court system plays a quintessential role in our lives, whether we recognize it or not. Courts interpret and apply the laws, written by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor, which in turn protect our rights as citizens.

With back-to-back crime and civil cases heard each day, there is never a dull moment.

Bayley, currently the youngest judge in Goodhue County, recently reached his first six months of serving the 1st Judicial District. His two local colleagues are Judge Kevin Mark and Judge Lawrence Clark. Mark was first appointed in 2003, elected 2004 and again in 2010 and 2016. Clark was elected 2010 and again in last year's election.

The work of a judge

After working for the U.S. Department of State in foreign services at Nepal, Uganda and Washington, D.C., and 11 years as a public defender, Bayley decided to remain in public service and further pursue his love for the law after Gov. Mark Dayton appointed him to the bench.

With most cases being resolved short of trial, judges spend a lot of time researching before appearing on the bench. This can range from studying past law cases, reviewing reports with their team and deciding what the most just ruling for those involved should be.

"When you're new at a job, you overprepare," Bayley said.

Getting up to speed on criminal and civil law has kept Bayley busy since June. With the help of fellow judge and mentor, Mark, he's been able to shadow and ask him along with Clark, his law clerk, and other team members for help. Everyone behind the glass has a role in helping out the judges.

"My little team, I can't say anything but positive things," Bayley said.

This year also highlights Mark's 15th year as a judge in Goodhue County. When it came to asking Mark exactly what it is his position entails, he found it difficult where to even start.

"We work very autonomously, each with our own caseload," Mark said. "We are generally dealing with everything that would lead up to the trial."

While listening to what those who appear before a judge have to say is important, it's often times not a surprise to them what the defendant might say during the trial. "Ultimately, a lot of decisions have to come before a judge," Mark said. "The three of us are splitting those responsibilities."

Bayley mentioned that for him, one of his hardest cases has involved deciding whether or not someone should be sent to jail.

While there is no "right" way to go about representing oneself, Mark has noticed more and more people are appearing without attorneys. "A larger share of my work now, compared to when I started, is dealing with people representing themselves." Mark said.

This creates more stress for judges, as they have to help clients by showing and guiding them toward the law without doing the legwork themselves.

Mark said sometimes it can be like telling someone, "The scalpel's over there, the anesthetic's over there. Good luck."

Demographics and court staff

Justices and judges are elected to six-year terms in a general election. Minnesota has 10 Judicial Districts, Goodhue County being part of the first. The fully state-funded system has 290 District Court judges who listen to cases regarding traffic tickets, civil and family conflicts and first-degree murder trials. Some courts have separate divisions, such as criminal, civil, probate, family and juvenile courts. Goodhue County is looking to soon have a drug or treatment court to aid in helping those struggling with addiction.

"Most cases have a component of drugs or alcohol," Bayley noted. "A lot of counties, almost three fourths have them. We don't. We should."

Rather than saying, "See you next month at your meeting," those struggling with addiction will be given more of a helping hand to provide a stronger support system, he said.

Within the course of a year, around 2 million cases are filed in Minnesota's district courts. These cases begin at the District Court. Each district is managed by a chief judge, assistant chief judge and a judicial district administrator.

Goodhue County Court Administrator Christopher Channing deals with the day-to-day local operations.

"The real purpose of the courts is doing individual justice that is fair and timely," Channing said. "That's how we support the judges, everything you have to file with the court, our staff has to deal with."

When it comes to the challenges that court staff face, one of the most challenging can be understanding people's frustrations and the conditions they face when entering the court.

"We want to make sure we remain a mutual party," Channing said. "As much as we want to take someone's hand and guide them down the path, you just can't."

Judges in the First District listen to a variety of cases. This isn't always what happens for a typical judge. Bigger cities tend to allocate a judge to one specific type of case every day for the length of a few years. For Bayley, he prefers the broader schedule of a rural county judge, listening to a range of civil and criminal cases.

"Every day at 3 p.m., I'm told where I'll be tomorrow," Bayley said. "It's a day-to-day schedule."

The rhythm to Bayley's schedule consists of listening to criminal cases Monday, Thursday and Friday and civil cases on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sometimes, however, he is moved around: he has spent days on the bench at Dakota County and has had to travel to Shakopee or Hastings to listen in on other cases.

Minnesota's first district court consists of the counties of: Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, LeSueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley.

Regardless of what Bayley's day may entail, support staff has recognized his hard work and what the past six months have shown. During his eight years as bailiff at Goodhue County, Josh Stehr has noticed the strong sense of care and concern Bayley has for those who appear in court.

"He understands that for us in the justice system, the court process is many times routine," Stehr said. "But for someone coming in front of him, it is likely anything but routine. He gives each person, case and decision enough time and effort so they don't walk away feeling like they were not heard."