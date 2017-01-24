Red Wing Arts Association names new director

Lee said her mother grew up in Lake City, making trips through Red Wing a frequent event while visiting family.

"Over the years I've watched with great interest Red Wing commit to its downtown and citizens," Lee said. "I want to focus on that commitment, increasing our service to the Red Wing community and advocating for the arts as part of the economic development of the city."

An alumna of the College of Saint Benedict, Lee grew up in Minneapolis where her mother was a visual artist and her father an interior design sales person. Before Cantus, Lee worked at Minnesota Public Radio where she won two Peabody Awards and produced the national classical music program "Saint Paul Sunday."

Lee will be responsible for the strategic growth and development of RWAA, the organization said, as RWAA prepares to celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2017. The organization has had interim leadership since Dan Guida stepped down last May.

At Cantus, Lee was credited with tripling audience size and bringing the ensemble to increased international renown. She has been on grants review panels for both the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council and is a working book artist with advanced certification from the Minnesota Center for Book Arts.

"Building upon the leadership of Dan Guida, we wanted to find an executive director who could help us explore new opportunities in serving Red Wing as a leader in civic engagement through the arts. Mary brings a passion for connecting artists with community, along with a strong track record in arts administration and successful fundraising. We're excited to welcome her to our team," Board Chair Chap Achen said.

The RWAA's annual meeting — with a chance to meet Lee — will be 7-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Oliver's Wine Bar. The public is welcome to attend.