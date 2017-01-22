After declining the nomination, Hove recommended Beise for the position. The vote was unanimous.

"You get the gavel now," Hove told the new president, ushering in a new era for the Red Wing City Council.

Although admittedly surprised by the nomination, the new council president has clear goals in mind for the next two years. He said he intends to focus on increased transparency of city government and economic development.

Beise discussed the importance of not only attracting new businesses, but of supporting the businesses that already call Red Wing home.

"As a business owner, I know it's cheaper to keep your existing customers than to attract new ones. I'm not saying attracting new business to Red Wing isn't important, but we should take care of what we have. Let's not lose what we've got."

Beise pointed to the success of last year's Downtown Main Street Retail Challenge as a future model for keeping businesses in Red Wing.

"That program did a great job bringing three new and exciting businesses to downtown, but why can't we apply that model to existing businesses?"

Beise believes a similar program could assist businesses transition to new ownership or expand their operations.

In addition to economic development, Beise wants to focus on "breaking down the walls" between the council and the public. While campaigning, Beise realized not many residents seem to know what council does.

"We have to find a better way to communicate to the people of Red Wing so they can give feedback on local issues," Beise said.

Beise offered several ideas on how to accomplish this, including utilizing social media and holding occasional meetings or events at local businesses.

"It's good to get out and talk to people. Some residents might feel uncomfortable about coming to City Hall. Why can't we hold public meetings at places like Mandy's or Caribou?" he said. "We need to make sure people know they're being listened to."

Speaking about the entire council, Beise summarized his chief goal as president. "I want to make us as transparent and accessible as possible."

Path to the (council) presidency

Beise first ran for City Council under unusual circumstances. While he said he always wanted to serve, Beise did not anticipate on running for office for several years. In early 2016, however, Beise began to have frequent conversations with community members urging him to fill the Ward 1 vacancy. Beise ran unopposed and was officially elected on May 6 to fill the seat through the year.

After defeating challenger Thomas Day Nov. 8, Beise's presence on council was confirmed through 2021.

Although fairly new to public office, Beise is no stranger to leadership roles. He co-founded the Hastings-based Dowco Valve Co. in 1988, serving as vice president of operations until he became president of the company in 2000. As president and CEO, Beise has grown the company's product line and expanded its service area into Iowa.

Among other community roles, Beise serves on the Cannon Valley Trail Joint Powers Board and regularly volunteers for Cornerstone Community Church. He is also the council liaison for the Sister City Commission.

He strongly encourages residents to reach out if they have questions, comments or concerns regarding city or local issues. He can be reached by phone or email: 651-261-1859 or kim.beise@ci.red-wing.mn.us.