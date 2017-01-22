Riverfront Trail will be closed 3-4 weeks
The city of Red Wing will close the Riverfront Trail between the gates at the Red Wing Grain elevators beginning Monday, Jan. 23, and reopen around Feb. 27. The closure is occurring due to construction work on the Red Wing Grain elevators requiring cranes to be in operation between the facility and the river. The trail closure is needed to keep the public safe during these construction operations, officials said.
Pedestrians and bicyclists are encouraged to use alternate routes between downtown and Bay Point Park, including using Jackson Street, Old West Main Street and Main Street. No detour route will be posted for this closure.
Direct questions to Jay Owens, city of Red Wing engineer, at 651-385-3625.