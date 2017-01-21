Trump inauguration notebook

"We sell more than a hundred a day so the pies are our main product these days," said Sergeja Gorenjec, a saleswoman at the bakery. "Our workday is longer but we are glad and proud of Melania."

Tourist numbers have doubled over the past year, when interest in Melania rose during husband Donald Trump's presidential election campaign, said tour guide Janez Levstik. He did not give figures.

Pope urges Trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical values

Pope Francis urged President Donald Trump to be guided by ethical values and as he took office on Friday, saying he must take care of the poor and the outcast during his time in office.

"At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding farsighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation's commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide," Francis said in a message sent to Trump minutes after he was inaugurated.

"Under your leadership, may America's stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need," Francis said in the message released by the Vatican.

Francis, the first pope from Latin America, has made concern for the poor and the weakest members of society a key platform of his nearly four-year-old papacy.

George H.W. Bush watches inaugural from hospital room

AUSTIN, Texas — Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who has spent nearly a week at a Houston hospital where he is being treated for pneumonia, watched the inauguration from the intensive care unit, a family spokesman said.

Bush, who at 92 is the nation's oldest living ex-president, was breathing on his own after a breathing tube was removed Friday, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. He is in stable condition in the intensive care unit of Houston Methodist Hospital, he added.

"He was extubated this morning, and is breathing well on his own with minimal supplemental oxygen," McGrath said.

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing, McGrath has said. She is being treated for bronchitis and is expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend as a precaution, he said.

Belichick on Trump shout-out: 'We have a big game'

Bill Belichick considers Trump a personal friend, but when the new president of the United States used the pre-inauguration stage Thursday night to give the New England Patriots a shout-out, the stone-faced coach maintained his game face.

Asked at his Friday press conference ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday whether he's ever been mentioned by a president-elect in an inauguration speech before, Belichick said, "No."

When asked for his reaction, Belichick said: "We have a big game."

Unmoved earlier in the week by the pomp and circumstance of the AFC title game, Belichick did send a letter of support to Trump during the height of the campaign. Quarterback Tom Brady is also a supporter.

Thursday during a GOP banquet, Trump tipped his hat to the Patriots.

"In the audience we have somebody that's under no pressure whatsoever 'cause he's got a great quarterback named Tom Brady, and a great coach named Belichick: Bob Kraft," Trump said. "So good luck, Bob. Your friend Tom just called, he feels good. He called to congratulate us, he feels good. Good luck. You're going to do great things."