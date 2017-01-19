Doug Larsen was recently awarded a specialty credential called a Certificate of Added Qualifications from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Larson received the CAQ in emergency medicine, a distinction earned by meeting licensure, education and experience requirements and then passing a national exam in the specialty. He is one of 24 certified physician assistants in Minnesota to earn the emergency medicine credential since the program's inception in 2011.

"Certified PAs are prepared and proven providers who contribute real value to the health care of this nation," said Dawn Morton-Rias, president and CEO of the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. "They graduate from demanding masters-level programs, pass a rigorous certification exam, and maintain certification at the highest level through continuing medical education programs and retesting throughout their careers."

CAQs also are offered in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, hospital medicine, orthopaedic surgery, nephrology, pediatrics and psychiatry.

•Valley Craft Industries, Lake City, has appointed industry veteran Michael A. Fiorito director of sales and marketing. The firm manufactures professional grade material handling and storage equipment.

Fiorito was previously North American sales manager at Stanley Black and Decker, where he was responsible for material handling and storage solutions including the Vidmar and Lista product lines.

Before joining Stanley Black and Decker in 2003, Michael was a district sales manager for Kennedy Manufacturing, a maker of tool storage equipment.

"Michael brings extensive experience with the products we make and the markets we serve," said Dennis Campbell, president and CEO of Valley Craft Industries. "His keen understanding of our markets, our distribution channels and our end-users will play a vital role in the continued growth of Valley Craft."

•Rob Siebenaler, broker/owner of Weichert Realtor — Carnel & Co in Cannon Falls, has completed the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Management Academy training. The intense five-day academy is a top-level program for real estate management training and focuses on building world-class real estate offices, the firm said.

"The various management systems our training covers is quite an eye-opener, even for the experienced broker manager. Adopting these systems help save time, energy, money and stress," said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates.