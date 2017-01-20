While a wide variety of immigrants from different backgrounds traveled to this area and experienced their own struggles, "New Land, New Life" focuses on one of the earliest and largest ethnic groups to travel to the Midwest.

"I think the themes as people go through will translate to just about any immigrant group that came here," Casey Mathern, curator of objects and exhibits said. "We tend to see each ethnic identity as really distinct, but they're actually very fluid."

A few highlights for the exhibit include a book published in Copenhagen brought to the museum by a local Norwegian and a report card written in Norwegian language from a parochial school. "It's from 1917, a time when immigrants were being told by the state of Minnesota that they needed to only teach in English," Mathern said. "That's another way that an object like this is indicative of larger social issues."

Upcoming events

History Break: How my (Swedish) Heritage has Influenced my Quilting Folk Art

On Jan. 18, from noon to 1 p.m., local quilter, Barb Hanson, will reflect on her work and how her ancestry has inspired it. The event is free and open to the public.

Beginning Norwegian Genealogy

Member of the Sons of Norway, Ann Romo, will stop by to guide visitors towards finding information and using resources to discover more about their Scandinavian family tree. The event is from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Guests are recommended to register through Red Wing Community Education at 651-385-4565.

Those interested in visiting the new exhibit and exploring the collection at GCHS are welcome to stop by 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission for adults is $5, ages 13-18 are $2 and GCHS members and anyone under 13 are free. More information is available at www.goodhuecountyhistory.org.