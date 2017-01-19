Marching at home, marching in D.C.

Some locals are already at the nation's capital. Some will leave by car, bus and plane this week. Still more will drive to St. Paul on Saturday.

"Marge Lewis and I will be on the East Metro — one of nine buses from Minnesota — with 48 other people heading to Washington, D.C.," Sue Dopkins of Red Wing said. "I will be on that bus to help convince the incoming president and Congress that all human rights, health care, public education, clean air and water are important issues for all Americans."

She echoed a common theme among local participants: She is marching for others.

"I will carry an anti-bullying sign for the march in an attempt to send a message to our nation's leaders that they need to set a better example for all people, young and old," she said. "I am marching to impress upon my six young grandchildren that bullying is unacceptable behavior."

Laura Funke, a Cannon Falls resident and an instructor at Inver Hills Community College, also will make the long trek.

"I teach English as a second-language class to immigrants, and they are incredibly dedicated to their education. Some of them are Muslim, some are undocumented students from Mexico or Honduras. But they all came here for a better life, just like my own grandparents from Germany," she said in a news release. "I need to stand for them against policies that are detrimental to their educational pursuits and their freedom of religion."

She will accompany Marci French and Ken Kressin, also of Cannon Falls, who organized a local bus. Their goals included helping area residents get to the national march in an affordable way.

"We weren't sure we would have enough interest in the beginning," French said in a statement. "We quickly learned that finding 48 passengers was not going to be hard."

The bus will depart Friday from Cannon Falls, pick up some people in Rochester and arrive by 9 a.m. Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The Women's March rally will begin at 10 a.m. Organizers estimate that 200,000 people will attend.

The local group will get back on the bus at 6 p.m., stay overnight in Pennsylvania and return to Minnesota on Sunday night.

Getting involved

"Some people have asked me why I'm going and how this will make any difference," French said. "Whether or not you voted for Donald Trump, I think we can all agree that his lack of political experience, combined with the way he presents himself, has us all wondering what's going to happen over the next four years.

"I would think most people would be happy this march is happening, that so many people are gathering to support one another, and that people are ready to get involved."

More than 700,000 people also have registered to attend nearly 400 sister marches

around the country and on six continents. At least four are planned in Minnesota: Bemidji, Longville, Morris and St. Paul.

Women's March Minnesota

Kai Rodgers and her daughter Hannah Coyle of Red Wing will go to St. Paul. Coyle will cover the event for Aerie, the Red Wing High School newspaper.

Most people know that the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of religion, but it also guarantees "the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

Coyle said students hear in class what this means but she's never seen that in action before. That will change on Saturday.

"As a high school student, there's not a whole lot I can do to make my voice heard. This is a way for me individually, but more importantly, for women as a whole, to get our voice heard and to stand together as we march to ensure our rights and safety are protected," she said.

Rodgers is going to support her daughter in person as well as her four children who will stay home.

"Racism, sexism and marginalization of all who are different has somehow horrifically become normalized," she said. "I march because I want to stand for what is right and show my daughters and sons I care about their future."

Helene Olson-Reed is organizing a Red Wing contingent, which is meeting at 8:45 a.m. in the local Target parking lot. Carpools will be organized from there to reach St. Paul College and march at 11 a.m. to the Minnesota Capitol for a rally.

"I'm having a granddaughter in March and I think she needs to know her grandmother marched," Olson-Reed said. Another reason, she said, is the need to act. "I can't listen anymore to people. I have to do something."

For information, visit https://actionnetwork.org/events/womens-march-minneapolisst-paul-mn, https://www.womensmarchmn.com or www.womensmarch.com.