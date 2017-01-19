New principal joins St. John's history

Avila, formerly a principal and teacher in the La Crosse, Wis. area, and his wife, Lisa, relocated to Red Wing this summer as they both prepared to join the staff at St. John's — Chris as principal and sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade teacher, and Lisa as a first- and second-grade teacher.

"It's been a good change," Avila said, comparing living and working in the same community instead of the larger La Crosse area and suburbs.

"I am aware and connected more closely with the people I am interacting with, in and out of work."

St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church began holding services in 1858. Pam Klatt, administrative assistant for the school, said the church offered school classes as early as the 1860s and the current school has been operating continuously since 1947. Approximately 50 students are enrolled today.

Centrally located

Avila and Klatt said many of St. John's Tigers sporting practices and events are held at the Red Wing YMCA. Classes use Central Park and Red Wing Public Library, and students also visit seniors in the nearby highrises.

"We are able to walk and take field trips to the grocery store, post office and fire station," Klatt said. "It is really nice to be right in the middle of all these community resources."

St. John's uses five grade groupings: pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, grades 1-2, grades 3-5 and grades 6-8.

Avila and the teaching staff instruct all the core subjects — art, history, music, math, science, reading, writing and social studies.

Small class size

With much smaller class sizes and combined grades, Avila said he sees huge benefits from the school's structure.

"I can have a sixth-grader working on math at their level, but if they finish their work, they can pick up on what the eighth-graders are doing. By the time they get there, they already have some understanding of the more difficult concepts."

Avila said students work very closely with their classmates, figuring out their strengths and weaknesses and helping each other learn.

"As a parent, one of the biggest draws to the school is that the classes are together," Klatt said, who has children at the school.

"Say a first-grader is getting bored or not challenged doing first grade work — they can move on and try second or third grade work."

The family atmosphere, Klatt also said, is a huge draw to the private school.

"The students learn how take care of each other. They grow and learn together," she said.

Different kind of teaching

Teaching at a private Lutheran school in a very secular world can pose some challenges, Avila said, but nothing he has not faced before.

"For our school, the word of God and the importance of it is first, but that doesn't mean that anything else is lacking educationally," he said. "I think sometimes there is a stigma that we're focused just on the word of God. Our focus is God's word and it is in everything that we do in our classrooms and in all that we teach, but we do offer a very valuable education that fills all of our students' needs. It shows in the students that are here and the students that have graduated."

St. John's will hold an open house 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

"Not being a large school, the community becomes a big part of what we are able to do," Avila said. "It's been great getting to become a part of the Red Wing community."