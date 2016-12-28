Jump to it ... Boxrud's is full

Tamara O'Brien and Sarah Prihara purchased the business Nov. 1 from Angie Hauschildt. In addition to selling used furniture, hand-crafted barnwood furnishings, home decor, children's clothing and speciality gifts at 417 Main St., the mother-daughter business partners also wanted to incorporate new ideas and a fresh sense of style.

"This is a great way to recycle barely used wedding décor," O'Brien said of Jump the Broom, "We want to become a 'must' on every bride-to-be's shopping list."

Customer reaction has been positive, Prihara said. The store's location also plays in well to wedding merchandise since the shop is across from the St. James Hotel and there are a growing number of barn weddings in the area.

Boxrud's Resale is using social media to keep people apprised of the items moving in and out of the store. Merchandise changes so quickly, the owners said.

"I have a website I'm working on, I just haven't had a chance to complete it yet," Prihara said.

"We're in a mid-century mood today," reads a Dec. 16 Facebook post.

"The perfect gift for the person who has everything. Harley Davidson Telephone. Ride On!" reads the Dec. 4 listing.

The mood Nov. 28 reflected the weather: "Fifty degrees in Red Wing today. Why would you want to sit in front of a cold computer to do your shopping? Relax and explore our 5000 sq. ft. of cool stuff. Wear your pajamas, we'll make you a cup of coffee. We won't judge."

Prihara said they also have broadened exposure for local artists and vendors. Four artists make barnwood furniture, several people have handcrafted jewelry and repurposed furniture. Gallery showcases are planned.

"It's really hard to say what's new and unusual because it's new and ever-changing," Prihara said.

The store's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. The phone number is 651-212-6221.

The large Boxrud building retail spaces are officially full, with longtime anchor Bella Casa Design Studio, Red Wing Mercantile and Underground Boxing & Fitness rounding out the shops and services.

"It's so great to drive by and see all the lights on and business bustling again in our historic building," Tom Dwelle, one of the co-owners of the Boxrud's building, said in a news release.