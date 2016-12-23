County Board briefs: Divided board approves 2017 levy

The 2017 budget was approved at $59,720,668 with little discussion.

"I know I've spent about nine months working on it," Commissioner Brad Anderson said. "I think we've flushed out all the ideas.

Solid waste plan moves forward

Public Works Director Greg Isakson presented a solid waste designation plan to County Board for submittal to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The plan would require all trash collected in the county be sent to Red Wing for processing.

The motion to submit the plan passed 3-2. It is anticipated for the MPCA to approve the plan within 120 days, according to a staff report. In the meantime county and city of Red Wing officials will develop an agreement for managing the details of the plan, as well as an agreement for working with waste haulers.

Board Chair Dan Rechtzigel said he was opposed to the plan, as it greatly affects District 5 and surrounding out-county areas.

"The devil is in the details," Rechtzigel said. "Not only do you create a monopoly, but there's absolutely no say for the consumer. It takes the right of a lot of residents in my area to have choice when it comes to where their trash goes."

Meeting watch

Tuesday's County Board lasted about an hour. All five commissioners were present.

— compiled by Kit Murray, staff writer