UPDATE: Suspects sought in area credit card scams

Investigators said purchases from Red Wing area gas stations are a common thread in reported cases. The chief encourages community members to review their credit card and bank statements to verify purchases, and notify their bank/credit card company with any suspected fraudulent purchases.

"Then contact the Red Wing Police Department to file a fraud report," Pohlman said. No further information is available at this time from RWPD, as the investigation is continuing.

Scam alert

Wisconsin authorities put out an alert Wednesday for suspects in a similar credit card scam that allegedly involves Walmart stores from Woodbury to Red Wing.

According to a St. Croix Falls Police Department announcement, two suspects used cloned credit cards to buy gift cards Sunday, Dec. 18, at a Walmart there.

The suspects have been active in Pierce County and at Walmarts in Cottage Grove, Woodbury and Red Wing, according to police. The suspects' vehicle was not described — it was parked off camera — other than being dark in color.

Red Wing police can be reached at 651-385-3155. Other victims are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agencies.