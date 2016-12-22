Closure dates vary for Christmas holiday

Red Wing Public Works will close at 11 a.m. Friday and the Solid Waste Campus at 1 p.m. Friday. Red Wing Public Works crews will collect refuse and recycling one day late all week.

The library will be closed Friday and Saturday but will be open Monday, Dec. 26.

The Workforce Center will be closed Monday. License Center is closed Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver first-class mail Monday and post offices will be closed. Delivery is normal Dec. 24 and will resume Dec. 27.

Hiawatha Transit will not offer service Christmas Day.