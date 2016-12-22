Closure dates vary for Christmas holiday
Government agencies and related businesses will close in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year.
Closed both Friday and Monday are the Goodhue County Government Center, Justice Center, Law Enforcement Center and Public Works; Red Wing City Hall and Red Wing Public Library; and the Pierce County government complex.
Red Wing Public Works will close at 11 a.m. Friday and the Solid Waste Campus at 1 p.m. Friday. Red Wing Public Works crews will collect refuse and recycling one day late all week.
The library will be closed Friday and Saturday but will be open Monday, Dec. 26.
The Workforce Center will be closed Monday. License Center is closed Monday.
The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver first-class mail Monday and post offices will be closed. Delivery is normal Dec. 24 and will resume Dec. 27.
Hiawatha Transit will not offer service Christmas Day.