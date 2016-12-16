City declares weekend snow emergency

Streets marked as emergency snow routes must be cleared of vehicles Saturday from midnight to noon. Non-snow emergency routes must be clear of parked vehicles from midnight to noon Sunday, Dec. 18.

Vehicles parked on the streets during those times will be towed at the owner's expense, including vehicles parked on the streets after they have been plowed.

Off-street parking is available at city parking lots at Third and Plum streets, Oak and Williams streets near the Goodhue County History Center, near Bohmbach Drive by the Athletic Field, at the 10th Street pump station, the American Legion lot at West Fourth and Potter streets, and East Fourth and Bluff streets behind Coca-Cola.

Snow emergency rules are as follows:

• Starting at 12:01 a.m., parking on snow emergency routes is prohibited. The routes are typically marked by signs. A list and map are available at www.red-wing.org/snowemergencyroutes.html.

• Even if a designated snow emergency street has been plowed, there's no parking there until noon on the first day. Plows might need to come through more than once to make sure streets are clear.

• On day two, beginning at 12:01 a.m. again, non-snow emergency routes will be plowed, meaning no vehicles can park there until noon.

More information and notifications are available at:

• City of Red Wing website: www.red-wing.org (rules and maps at www.red-wing.org/snowemergency.html)

• City of Red Wing Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CityofRedWingMinnesota

• Channel 6

• Republican Eagle print copy, website: www.republican-eagle.com

• KWNG-FM and KCUE-AM

• Public Works: 651-385-3674

• Red Wing police nonemergency line: 651-385-3155