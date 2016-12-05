Red Wing entered in $500,000 makeover

Focused on the downtown area, Amanda Brinkman, chief brand and communication officer, discussed how the documentary series could help out small businesses in Red Wing.

"Red Wing is already beautiful, it's an aesthetically pleasing downtown," she said. "It doesn't mean the small businesses within the town don't still have the challenges that every small business has."

Red Wing was the second stop for Deluxe during their tour around the country. Woodland Park, Colo., was the first town they filmed and visited. Next on the list includes: Georgetown, S.C.; Marietta, Ohio; Borough, Penn.; Frostburg, Md.; North Adams, Mass.; and Kingsburg, Calif.

"It's been so fun to watch the comments," Brinkman said. "Even if not all of the eight towns make it to the finalist stage, all eight towns have won something."

Now that the list is narrowed down, it's time to work toward finding a winner. By February, Deluxe will have chosen four to six finalists to compete for the grand prize. Once those finalists are announced, the public will have a week to watch their city's short film and cast a vote for the city they want to win.

With the team capturing Red Wing's beauty on Thursday, from the tall bluffs to the Mississippi River and the scenic trails, they made sure to stop by small businesses downtown to talk about what they need in order to thrive.

"Deluxe works on marketing needs, from websites, logos, to packaging," Brinkman commented.

Mandy Cardinal, owner of Mandy's Coffeeshop downtown, discussed what her small business, as well as others in the area, could do with a little extra help. "I feel that marketing efforts could take place, maybe rebranding of something," she said. "Websites, promotional materials and possibly even some money for building owners where they could do a rehab of the exterior of their building."

With the important aspect of growth in mind, Brinkman noticed the first city that won the contest, Wabash, Ind., really flourished and benefited from winning $500,000.

"It's been amazing to watch how that community banded together," she said. "The businesses themselves are reporting great results. One of the businesses we featured was a restaurant and he has people driving from Chicago (to eat there) because they saw his episode."

Until the results are announced in February, Brinkman recommends watching the first season of Small Business Revolution, either on www.smallbusinessrevolution.org or on Hulu, to get an idea of what the show is about. From there, she suggests using the #MyRedWing handle on social media outlets for updates and to continue the momentum and excitement for Red Wing to win.