Red Wing photographer wins Dells contest

Federbusch's photo, which depicts the shady and tranquil confines of the well-known Upper Dells canyon, received the most votes from summer-season visitors to the Bennett Studio upstairs gallery, which had 40 of the more than 400 photos submitted in the contest on display. The museum requested that visitors vote for their favorite photo.

H.H. Bennett was a 19th century pioneer photographer who lived in the Dells.

"It's all about the light," Federbusch said of his photo. "Having hiked and boated to this most beautiful canyon for over 60 years, I never get tired of seeing the incredible diversity of plant life and eerie rock formations inside."

The water photo contest tied into the Wisconsin Historical Society's theme in 2016 of "Dive In," in which the WHS examined how the state's lakes, streams and rivers have carved history, culture and the landscape.

• Xcel Energy was recognized by PA Consulting Group as the recipient of the 2016 ReliabilityOne Award for outstanding reliability performance in the plains region.

ReliabilityOne Awards are given annually to the utilities that have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers.

Xcel Energy customers on average have electricity service more than 99.98 percent of the time, the announcement noted. During storm recovery, Xcel restored service to 90 percent of customers within 12 hours and 96 percent of customers within 24 hours.

The company also makes significant investments in infrastructure and innovative programs to enhance reliability including:

•Building more than 800 miles of new transmission lines in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota by 2017 as part of the CapX2020 collaboration

•Clearing trees and vegetation from more than 4,000 miles of distribution lines and 1,800 miles of transmission lines

•Upgrading 27 existing substations and energizing more than a dozen new substations

All utilities operating electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne Award.