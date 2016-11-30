Truth-in-Taxation meetings begin Thursday

Commonly known as Truth-in-Taxation meetings, the annual property hearings will begin for cities on Thursday in Zumbrota and will end Dec. 20 in Pine Island. For school districts, the first meeting will be Dec. 5 in Red Wing and conclude Dec. 19 in Randolph.

Red Wing Public Schools' meeting will start at 6 p.m. Standard practice is to set the preliminary 2017 property tax levy at the maximum allowed. The Minnesota Department of Education indicated it will make a few changes that may affect the numbers with the final levy being certified in December.

Red Wing City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 with a preliminary tax levy for 2017 set at $22,404,761 up from $21,595,473.

Goodhue County commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. The preliminary levy was set in September at $31,151,526.

As provided by Goodhue County, the Truth-in-Taxation meetings are:

County

• Goodhue County, 6 p.m. Dec. 8., Government Center Board Room, 509 W. Fifth St., Red Wing

City

• Zumbrota: 6:05 p.m. Dec. 1, Zumbrota City Hall Council Chambers, 175 W. Ave.

• Cannon Falls: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Cannon Falls Government Center, 918 River Road

• Red Wing: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Red Wing City Hall, 315 W. Fourth St.

• Kenyon: 6:20 p.m. Dec. 6, Kenyon City Hall, 709 Second St.

• Lake City: 6:15 p.m. Dec. 12, Lake City City Hall, 205 W. Center St.

• Wanamingo: 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Wanamingo City Hall Council Chambers, 401 Main St.

• Goodhue: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Goodhue City Hall, 405 N. Broadway.

• Pine Island: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Pine Island City Hall, 250 S. Main St.

• No meetings required in Bellechester or Dennison.

School

• Red Wing ISD 256: 6 p.m. Dec. 5, Red Wing High School Media Center, 2451 Eagle Ridge.

• Pine Island ISD 255: 6 p.m. Dec. 8, Pine Island High School Forum Room, 223 First Ave. SE.

• Cannon Falls ISD 252: 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Cannon Falls Board Room, 820 E. Minnesota St.

• Faribault ISD 656: 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Faribault Public School Falcon Conference Room, 710 17th St SW.

• Northfield ISD 659: 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Northfield High School, 1400 Division St. S.

• Hastings ISD 200: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14, District Office Board Room, 1000 11th St. W.

• Triton ISD 2125: 6 p.m. Dec. 19, Triton High School, 813 West Highway St.

• Lake City ISD 813: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Lincoln High School, 300 S. Garden St.

• Goodhue ISD 250: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Goodhue School Board Room, 510 Third Ave.

• Zumbrota Mazeppa ISD 2805: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, High School Media Center, Zumbrota, 705 Mill St.

• Kenyon Wanamingo held a meeting Nov. 28 in the K-W Elementary School.