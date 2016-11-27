Stockholm Merchants Association to collect winter clothes
The Stockholm Merchants Association invites visitors to drop off new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items now through Jan. 2 at participating Stockholm businesses.
This is the sixth consecutive year the Wisconsin Department of Tourism has organized the Big Bundle Up, a campaign that has collected more than 71,800 items for families in need. Other collection sites include Travel Wisconsin Welcome Centers throughout the state.
Donations can be dropped off at Northern Oak Furniture, N2048 Spring St., Stockholm and other participating businesses. A list of Stockholm Merchants Association business partners is available at www.stockholmwisconsin.com.