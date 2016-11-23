Handbell musicians ring up a Guinness world record

Handbell ringers from across the United States and Canada gathered to perform as largest handbell ensemble recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records. Among them were 25 people from Red Wing including Bells of the Bluffs members, Joyful Ringers from First Lutheran Church and a couple students from Minnesota State College Southeast.

"We only rehearsed together once," said Sandy Sharot of Red Wing. "I thought we sounded pretty good."

Participants explained that each ringer had to register prior to the event. Each ringer also had to have a verifiable role — someone couldn't simply stand there holding a bell — and the performance had to exceed five minutes.

A Guinness representative from New York and several other monitors certified the event to ensure "The Big Ring" met all requirements.

After being counted several times, the official tally was 664, easily breaking the previous handbell choir world record of 530 musicians set in Japan three years ago.

The Salvation Army sponsored the event as a kick off to the Red Kettle Campaign and each ringer received a tiny Salvation Army bell. The cosponsor was the Handbell Musicians of America.

Bells of the Bluffs and Joyful Ringer director Marilee Anderson of Hastings said the ringers played "Silver Carol" arranged by Hart Morris, a noted handbell composer from Texas who also directed the ensemble.

"The motto of the Handbell Musicians Guild is uniting people through a musical art. This event did just that," Anderson said.