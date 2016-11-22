Report: NRC meets security, financial goals

The report details the agency's program and financial performance from Oct. 1, 2015, through Sept. 30, 2016.

The agency was also found to have sufficient funds to meet programmatic needs and adequate controls in place to manage these funds. This will be the the agency's 13th consecutive year receiving an unmodified audit opinion on its financial statements from independent auditors with no instances of noncompliance with laws and regulations.

Among the key achievements identified in the report was overseeing the startup of Watts Bar Unit 2 — the first nuclear power plant to begin operations in 20 years, completing the licensing of a first-of-a-kind medical isotope production facility; resolving multiple activities to apply lessons learned from the 2011 Fukushima accident; and implementing many activities to improve the agency's effectiveness and efficiency.

"The performance and dedication of NRC staff in achieving our safety and security goals continues to be impressive," said Chairman Stephen Burns. "Our commitment to good governance enables us to manage our internal controls and regulate effectively in a dynamic environment. We remain focused on performing our safety and security mission in the most efficient manner possible."