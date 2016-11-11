Drotos, Nesseth to bring fresh perspective

"I want to thank my family and friends," Drotos said, "especially the voters who have given me this opportunity to serve."

During the 2012 election, voters sided with Seifert; Drotos ended up losing by 112 votes. With a large influence during that campaign being frac sand mining, Drotos stated that he would like the county to ban it while Seifert said doing so would have the county sued.

This campaign, however, voters were concerned about issues such as environmental solutions, including solar power and waste management.

"The environment belongs to everybody, so failures can be expensive," said Drotos, who is the city of Red Wing's environmental officer. "For example, Ted Seifert nearly cost Goodhue County half a million dollars by refusing to support a state plan to reduce landfilling."

While campaigning, Seifert focused his energy on public safety and keeping taxes down for citizens.

With closing comments, Seifert said, "I just congratulate Mr. Drotos and best of luck."

Seifert has served 14 years.

Drotos pledged that he will sustain natural resources by making Goodhue County more environmentally friendly as well as an open and welcoming community. With 21 years under his belt working with Xcel Energy as well as being co-founder of the Red Wing Community Garden, he said his work greatly reflects his passion for a clean planet and safe neighborhoods.

District 5 comprises the eastern half of Red Wing plus Wacouta Township.

District 3

After being in office since 2004, Dan Rechtzigel leaves big shoes to fill as commissioner and current chair for Goodhue County.

Todd Angelstad on Tuesday admitted defeat to Nesseth to succeed Rechtzigel. Nesseth ran four years ago against the incumbent who is stepping down.

With road repairs and taxes as the focus, Nesseth stated he may have had an edge over Angelstad due to his experience.

"I think my experience on the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board dealing with public employees and negotiating with public employee unions is a plus," Nesseth said.

Nesseth walked away with 2,668 votes across 11 precincts to gain almost 59 percent while his opponent gained 1,843 votes for 40 percent.

The district encompasses Warsaw, Holden, Wanamingo, Kenyon, Cherry Grove, Roscoe and Pine Island townships and the cities of Dennison, Pine Island, Wanamingo and Kenyon.

Allen re-elected

Running unopposed and representing western Red Wing and Welch Township, Goodhue County Commissioner Ron Allen will be heading into another term for District 1.

The current vice chair of the Goodhue County Board and chairperson of the Goodhue County Health & Human Services Board, Allen addressed his goals while in office.

"There is a need to strengthen our partnership with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health to improve mental health services for our citizens who struggle with mental illness or chemical issues," he said. "There is also a need to develop more housing options to accommodate the workers who want to reside in Goodhue County."

For 12 years, Allen has provided insight through his experiences as a psychologist and retired army officer.

"As a psychologist, my training has allowed me to understand the importance of working with others at all levels of government and with the Goodhue County citizens I serve," he said.

Allen received 3,727. There were 73 write-ins.

Allen's top priorities this term include housing options, public safety and cybersecurity.