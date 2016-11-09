It's Harsdorf again for District 10

Odeen serves on the River Falls City Council.

Harsdorf won by a wide margin, taking 66 percent of all votes. However, Odeen carried the vote in River Falls, receiving a total of 1,277 votes, while Harsdorf received 912, according to preliminary election results.

Election workers are reporting an approximately 86 percent voter turnout.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Harsdorf thanked her supporters.

"I would like to thank the voters of the 10th Senate District for their support and for allowing me to continue to serve them in the state Senate. I have enjoyed traveling the district and visiting with people at various community events and meetings," she said. "I am proud of the issue-based campaign that we have run and I am grateful for the many supporters who put in time and effort on our behalf.

"It is truly an honor representing the residents of this district and I look forward to continued input from constituents as we work to address issues that are affecting individuals, families and communities."

Harsdorf moved to River Falls in 1970. The former dairy served on the Assembly from 1988 to 1998. She was first elected to the Senate in 2000.

She is an active member of Luther Memorial Church in River Falls and is a past board member of the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust Board and Wisconsin Conservation Corps Board, as well as a former president of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation Sponsors Board.