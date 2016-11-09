Roe joins Christensen, Farrar, Jones

Incumbent Mike Christensen received the most votes for the four open seats with 18.06 percent, 4,719 votes. Other incumbents Heidi Jones and Janie Farrar were also re-elected with Jones receiving 4,686 votes and Farrar notching 4,331 votes.

"I'm extremely pleased with the outcome and cannot wait to get to work," Roe said.

Roe, a social worker and volunteer/bereavement counselor at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, said during a candidate forum that her experience would be a good addition to the School Board.

"I couldn't have done it without great support along the way from my friends, family and neighbor who helped spread my message and work," she said.

Ryan, a retired educator and retired chief petty officer of the U.S. Navy, served one term.

"The reason I decided to run again is to continue work on the initiatives that we have underway addressing equity and diversity within our community. I think those will die out now, and that is my biggest disappointment," Ryan said. "It's been great working with these people for the past four years. There is a lot of potential for this school district."

Christensen, first elected in 2008, said he is looking forward to another term.

"We have our work cut out for us," Christensen said. "I'm eager to continue this work with our team."

Jones, also elected in 2008, said the district will continue to define its roles and improve student achievement. "I am very pleased to continue to serve students in our district and am looking forward to the big work that is ahead of us," she said. "I am excited for the future of Red Wing."

Board Chair Janie Farrar, elected in 2012, commended Ryan for his service.

"Mark did wonderful work and was a great voice on our board. I am sad to see him go, but I am very happy for the opportunity to work with Pam," Farrar said. "I am grateful to continue serving the community."

Brett Olmsted and Tim Hudacek joined Roe on the ballot as challengers. Olmsted received 7.48 percent, 1,954 votes, and Tim Hudacek earned 7.02 percent with 1,835 votes. The 127 write-ins accounted for 0.49 percent of the vote.