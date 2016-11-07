DNR Information Center open longer hours

The move, which provides better customer service, represents a more than 60 percent increase in availability over the usual weekday business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We want to be available when people may be off work and perhaps even out hunting, fishing, camping or snowmobiling," DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said.

People can get answers to their natural resources questions by dialing 888-MINNDNR (888-646-6367) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The change is the first phase of a three-year DNR project to tailor information services to customer needs.

"We think better government means more convenient government services and this is a good start," added Landwehr.

The DNR Information Center has been taking calls since 1982 and receives about 100,000 calls and 25,000 emails every year.

The Information Center, located in the DNR Central Office building at 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, will take phone calls only during the new hours, not in-person visits or license sale requests. The Information Center continues to be open for walk-in visits from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.