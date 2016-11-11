Election briefs

There were no challengers.

Clark remains on local bench

To no one's surprise, voters elected Judge Larry Clark of Red Wing. The First District Court judge, whose chambers are in the Goodhue County Justice Center, had no challenger. He was one of 17 district judges on the ballot.

Nine Appeals Court also were unopposed.

Wabasha County elects commissioners, supervisors

Donald Springer prevailed in the Wabasha County commissioner race for District 3. He defeated Eugene Brent McNallan 1,223-939.

Richard Hall was unopposed for District 1. He had 1,977 votes.

Wabasha County Soil & Water Conservation District had a contest for District 2. The final vote was Chuck Fick 5,451, Sharleen Klennert 4,269.

Nathan Arendt, District 3, and Terry Helbig, District 5, were unopposed.

Holden Township officers elected

Holden Township residents elected Bryan Hagen supervisor and Barbara St. John clerk. There were no challengers.

Most township elections take place in March.