The man has been identified as Kenneth Gale, 66, of Federal Dam, according to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of the overturned canoe on the east side of Leech Lake in the Sugar Point area at 6:49 p.m. Oct. 25, according to a news release.

Search efforts started immediately by various agencies, including the Federal Dam Fire Department, Itasca County, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Leech Lake DNR, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers, Lakes Area Dive Team, Minnesota State Patrol, Central Lakes Search and Rescue, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and several individuals.

Minnesota survey shows positive trend in student behaviors

ST. PAUL—Most students report good health and felt safe and supported in school, while fewer are engaged in risky behaviors like sex or substance abuse, the latest Minnesota Student Survey found.

Every three years, students in fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th grades are asked to answer the voluntary, anonymous survey about topics that include healthy eating, bullying, and drug and alcohol use. The latest results, released Tuesday, continue a generally positive trend in students' responses.

State education officials cautioned that the ongoing challenges facing poor students and teens of color may be somewhat obscured by the positive results.

Brenda Cassellius, state education commissioner, said the survey provides essential information about students' well-being that is an important tool both inside and outside the classroom.

"Schools, districts, community organizations, local and state agencies rely on (survey) data to identify the issues young people are facing, so that we can address those issues to strengthen student achievement," she said.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Ed Ehlinger said the survey showed progress in getting students to avoid risky behaviors, with tobacco, alcohol and drug use declining since 2013.

There are troubling numbers regarding teens using e-cigarettes. The survey found 17 percent of 11th-graders used electronic cigarettes in the previous month, roughly twice the number that smoked regular cigarettes.

One person injured in anhydrous ammonia leak at elevator

GLYNDON, Minn.—One person suffered what are believed to be minor injuries when he was exposed to an anhydrous ammonia leak Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, between Dilworth and Glyndon in northwest Minnesota..

The leak was reported about 10 a.m. at the junction of Highway 336 and Highway 10 at the Kragnes Farmers Elevator.

Two 1,000-pound anhydrous ammonia tanks on a trailer connected to a pickup at the elevator started to leak, said Glyndon Fire Chief Bob Cuchna. Emergency workers shut off the leak and there is no current threat. Whatever gas got out is dissipating.

Cuchna said one person was injured. There was a railroad worker on nearby railroad track who came into contact with the plume. He was taken to a Fargo hospital for exposure after complaining about stinging eyes and other symptoms.

Highway 336 between Interstate 94 and Highway 10 was briefly shut down. It's been reopened.

Victim in Worthington car-pedestrian crash identified

WORTHINGTON — Toni Sue Norling, 63, of Worthington, was the victim of a fatal car-pedestrian crash Sunday evening on Ryan's Road in Worthington. Her name was released Tuesday morning by the Worthington Police Department.

The WPD also identified the driver of the van that struck Norling as 21-year-old Ferdinand Ndimurwanko, also of Worthington.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.