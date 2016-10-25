Police locate mystery safe in Red Wing holding pond
Red Wing police are investigating a safe the department's dive team located in a holding pond near Wal-Mart Tuesday afternoon. Police learned of the safe Sunday during a response to a report of a person swimming in the pond. He told officers he was looking for the safe.
Police had a planned dive team training exercise this week and decided to look for the safe in the pond. Although divers located the safe, the reason for its disposal in the pond is not yet known.