Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Farm market report for Oct. 24 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market

    By Jean Dosdall Today at 9:43 a.m.

    Monday October 24, 2016 

    Feeder Cattle LITE TEST

    Beef Steers & Bulls

    350-600# up to 130 cwt

    600-800# 60 - 75 cwt

    800-1000# N/A

    Beef Heifers

    350-600# up to 120 cwt

    600-800# N/A

    800-1000# N/A

    Holstein Steers

    300-400# 70 - 97.5 cwt

    400-600# 65 - 104.5 cwt

    600-800# 50 - 75 cwt

    800-1000# 50 - 78.5 cwt

    Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs Market Price hd

    Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr

    Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd

    Sheep 

    Feeder Lambs

    50-70# 140 - 160 cwt

    70-90# 130 - 150 cwt

    Fed Lambs - 110-145#

    Shorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt

    Unshorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt

    Ewes

    Utility & Good Ewes 55 - 70 cwt

    Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 55 cwt

    Fed Beef Steers 95 - 100.35 cwt

    Mixed grading 85 - 94 cwt

    Fed Beef Heifers 94 - 101 cwt

    Mixed grading 60 - 93 cwt

    Fed Holstein Steers 87.5 - 93 cwt

    "Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"

    light-weight 63 - 87 cwt

    Market Cows mostly 50 - 65 cwt

    Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 49 cwt

    Market Bulls 78 - 89 cwt

    Baby Calves - 4:00 PM

    95 - 125# 25 - 105 cwt

    150 - 250# 65 - 80 cwt

    Beef Calves 75 - 120 cwt

    "Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 15 - 20 cwt

    Market Sows

    Under 450# 22 cwt

    450-500# 23 cwt

    Over 500# 24 - 25 cwt

    Market Boars

    Under 300# 10 cwt

    Over 300# 8 cwt

    Explore related topics:News
    Advertisement