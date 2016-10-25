Farm market report for Oct. 24 from the Zumbrota Livestock Auction Market
Monday October 24, 2016
Feeder Cattle LITE TEST
Beef Steers & Bulls
350-600# up to 130 cwt
600-800# 60 - 75 cwt
800-1000# N/A
Beef Heifers
350-600# up to 120 cwt
600-800# N/A
800-1000# N/A
Holstein Steers
300-400# 70 - 97.5 cwt
400-600# 65 - 104.5 cwt
600-800# 50 - 75 cwt
800-1000# 50 - 78.5 cwt
Bred Beef Cows & Hfrs Market Price hd
Cow/Calf Pairs N/A pr
Beef Breeding Bulls N/A hd
Sheep
Feeder Lambs
50-70# 140 - 160 cwt
70-90# 130 - 150 cwt
Fed Lambs - 110-145#
Shorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt
Unshorn Lambs 125 - 135 cwt
Ewes
Utility & Good Ewes 55 - 70 cwt
Thin & Cull Ewes 40 - 55 cwt
Fed Beef Steers 95 - 100.35 cwt
Mixed grading 85 - 94 cwt
Fed Beef Heifers 94 - 101 cwt
Mixed grading 60 - 93 cwt
Fed Holstein Steers 87.5 - 93 cwt
"Silage fed, heavy weight, select grade,"
light-weight 63 - 87 cwt
Market Cows mostly 50 - 65 cwt
Thin/shelly/full/overfed cows 20 - 49 cwt
Market Bulls 78 - 89 cwt
Baby Calves - 4:00 PM
95 - 125# 25 - 105 cwt
150 - 250# 65 - 80 cwt
Beef Calves 75 - 120 cwt
"Lighter, weaker, younger calves" 15 - 20 cwt
Market Sows
Under 450# 22 cwt
450-500# 23 cwt
Over 500# 24 - 25 cwt
Market Boars
Under 300# 10 cwt
Over 300# 8 cwt