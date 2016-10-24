Local candidates to speak at St. James forums

Republican Eagle Editor Anne Jacobson will moderate the discussions. Audience members will write down their questions, which candidates will answer on a first-come, first-serve basis. The events are nonpartisan and all candidates have been invited to participate. Lunch will be available for $15. Reservations to the events must be made one week prior to each forum. Spots can be reserved by contacting the Chamber at frontdesk@redwingchamber.com or by calling 651-388-4719. Payment for lunch must accompany registration.

City council and mayoral candidates will speak Tuesday, Oct. 25 from noon to 1:15 p.m. Speakers will include wards 3 and 4 candidates Evan Brown and Ernest Stone, ward 2 candidates John Becker and Adam Gettings, and ward 1 candidates Kim Beise and Thomas Day. Mayoral candidate Sean Dowse will also speak.

House and Senate candidates will speak from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Speakers will include House District 21A candidates Lisa Bayley with the Democratic-Farmer-Labour Party and Republican Barb Haley, along with Senate District 21 candidates Mike Goggin with the Republican Party and incumbent Matt Schmit with the DFL.

Goodhue County Board candidates will speak from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Speakers will include District 5 candidate Paul Drotos and incumbent Ted Seifert, and District 1 incumbent Ron Allen.